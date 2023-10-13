Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. HSBC started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.36.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 20.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

