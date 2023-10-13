NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $674,884.38 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00021228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015731 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,776.95 or 1.00064819 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

