Prom Price Down 1.3% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $71.61 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00014664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00021228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015731 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,776.95 or 1.00064819 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.85840528 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,135,533.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

