Hedera Trading Down 5.6% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $29.50 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,604 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,604.092293 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04563687 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $31,376,915.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

