InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get InMode alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InMode

InMode Stock Down 20.0 %

INMD stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. InMode has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InMode

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in InMode by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 1.0% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 1.0% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 13.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in InMode by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.