Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 56.3% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $57.45 on Friday. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

