Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 558,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Farmer Bros. Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 17.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Farmer Bros. news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 80,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,368.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

