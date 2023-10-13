B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Victory Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.11 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Get Our Latest Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 38.91%.

Insider Transactions at Victory Capital

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 638.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.