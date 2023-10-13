McKesson Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.04 Per Share (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research report issued on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.99. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $459.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.05. McKesson has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $461.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,310 shares of company stock worth $28,306,037. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after buying an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

