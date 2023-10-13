Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $10.25 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

