Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in September

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,563,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 2,106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,126.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

