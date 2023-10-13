Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMW stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

