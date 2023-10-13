MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MMTec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MMTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MMTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MMTec by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MMTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MMTec Price Performance

MMTec stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. MMTec has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Featured Stories

