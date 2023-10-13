Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Sodexo Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.
