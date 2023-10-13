WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WidePoint stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.18. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

