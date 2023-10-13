WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
WidePoint Price Performance
WidePoint stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.18. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.