Zacks Research Comments on Phibro Animal Health Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAHC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $492.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

