IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 128,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $479,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $380,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $325.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.70 and a 12-month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

