IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,314 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.