IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 8,931 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.04.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.3 %

TTD opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 324.96, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,147 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

