J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,692 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

