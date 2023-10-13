J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,692 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,122,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after acquiring an additional 70,975 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 365,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 187,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

