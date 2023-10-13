J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.