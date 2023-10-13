Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,649 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

