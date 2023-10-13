IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 32,075 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 75.44%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

