Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $18.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.06.
CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark
Cinemark Trading Down 2.6 %
CNK opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
About Cinemark
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
