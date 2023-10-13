Insider Buying: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Buys 701 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director William L. Owens bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,632.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,703.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Arrow Financial stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $306.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $32.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

