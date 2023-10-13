Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.37.

Shares of CCI opened at $94.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

