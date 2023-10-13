Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Garry Crole Buys 66,269 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole acquired 66,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,544.04 ($20,220.54).
Garry Crole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Garry Crole acquired 63,863 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,973.56 ($19,854.84).
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45.
Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.
