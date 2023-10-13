Shan Shamsher Kanji Acquires 58,653 Shares of Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA) Stock

Atturra Limited (ASX:ATA – Get Free Report) insider Shan Shamsher Kanji acquired 58,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$48,681.99 ($31,206.40).

Shan Shamsher Kanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Shan Shamsher Kanji acquired 27,358 shares of Atturra stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$22,980.72 ($14,731.23).

On Tuesday, September 12th, Shan Shamsher Kanji bought 90,000 shares of Atturra stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$80,010.00 ($51,288.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atturra Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory and information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It offers consulting, business application, data and integration, cloud, change management, management control, and industry engagement and managed services.

