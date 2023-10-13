Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.36.

VNO opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 805,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

