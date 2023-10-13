Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $75.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Shares of FOUR opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $59,081,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,539 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

