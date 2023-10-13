Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells 1,917 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $30,077.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $407,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,038,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,594,000 after acquiring an additional 671,832 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $147,849,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,225,000 after acquiring an additional 216,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 21.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

