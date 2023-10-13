Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE) Insider Thomas(Tom) Pickett Purchases 245,374 Shares

Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE – Get Free Report) insider Thomas(Tom) Pickett bought 245,374 shares of Cannindah Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$24,292.03 ($15,571.81).

Thomas(Tom) Pickett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cannindah Resources alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Thomas(Tom) Pickett 26,554,573 shares of Cannindah Resources stock.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Thomas(Tom) Pickett bought 390,000 shares of Cannindah Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$62,790.00 ($40,250.00).

Cannindah Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Cannindah Resources

Cannindah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of various mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Mount Cannindah project located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Planet Metals Limited and changed its name to Cannindah Resources Limited in December 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannindah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannindah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.