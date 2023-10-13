Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.81.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $109.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.05. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $93.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

