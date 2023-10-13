Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.80.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hyliion from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Hyliion Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of HYLN opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 7,227.28%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 155,779 shares during the period. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

