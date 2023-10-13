Barclays Upgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to “Equal Weight”

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

VC stock opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Visteon has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Visteon’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

