Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $158.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.54. Visteon has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Visteon by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Visteon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

