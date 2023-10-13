Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (LBPH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

