Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Latham Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SWIM opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $275.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 8,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,581.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Melissa Claire Feck sold 92,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $375,973.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,581.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,720 and sold 135,836 shares valued at $547,231. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Further Reading

