Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Latham Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of SWIM opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $275.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.
