Frax Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Frax has a market capitalization of $671.55 million and $19.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

