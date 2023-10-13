Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $136.68 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003787 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 139,289,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,889,518 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

