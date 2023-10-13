Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $15.39 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.