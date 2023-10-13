Capital One Financial Comments on Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPE

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CPE opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.