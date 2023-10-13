Zacks Research Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,591,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

