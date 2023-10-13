Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

PAG opened at $150.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

