Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$92.24.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at C$89.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$90.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. Insiders have sold a total of 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,285,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

