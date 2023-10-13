Royal Gold, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%.
Royal Gold Stock Performance
Shares of RGLD stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $147.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after buying an additional 659,652 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $56,762,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,406,000 after acquiring an additional 242,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.
