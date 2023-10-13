MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.48, reports. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.90 million.
Shares of MTY stock opened at C$51.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$51.81 and a 52 week high of C$73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
