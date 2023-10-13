MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.48, reports. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.90 million.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$51.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$51.81 and a 52 week high of C$73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.06.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.86.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Earnings History for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

