Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

