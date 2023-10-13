Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $350.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.75. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 205,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

